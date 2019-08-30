FCCC presents ‘Senior Citizen Day’

Four County Career Center in Archbold is hosting a “Senior Citizens Day” on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Senior citizens are invited to join us for a morning of activities and lunch. A total of six exciting activities will be available for throughout the morning, including a hand and arm massage by FCCC Cosmetology students; a floral activity led by Floral Design students; creating a winter ornament under the direction of the Interior Design students; a 15-minute senior workout led by the Sports Fitness and Exercise Science students; basic health checks from the Health Careers students; and Bingo with prizes for everyone, led by Hospitality Services students.

The day will end with a complimentary sandwich and salad luncheon prepared by the Culinary Arts management and chef training students under the leadership of Chef Herold.

The FCCC student ambassadors will be available to assist seniors with activities and guide them throughout the morning.

To register, call Janet Knierim at 419-267-2267 or log into www.fourcounty.net. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 16; sign up early to ensure your space. Parking will be available in the front parking lot off State Route 34; enter the building through the front doors.