New FCHC office building opens

Chairman Carl Hill and Vice Chair Sandra Barber on Monday cut the ribbon to the new $19 million South Medical Office Building at the Fulton County Health Center. Also pictured are FCHC Board of Directors members and individuals involved in the design and construction of the building. The four-story, 62,000 square-foot building will include the Outpatient Pharmacy with drive-through window, an expanded Sleep Disorder Center, and enhanced parking.

