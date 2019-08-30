Scout Troop 63 looks to break record

Five boys from Archbold Scouts BSA Troop 63 are currently working on Eagle Scout projects in area parks.

Life Scouts Mason Hausch, Ben Holley, Ben Morris, Isaac Reichert, and Josiah Ruiz are all in various stages of their Eagle projects.

Mason Hausch’s and Ben Holley’s projects both involve making improvements in Ridgeville Township Park in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. Holley recently completed an 84-foot by four-foot sidewalk leading from the parking lot to the park pavilion. Hausch installed two 10-foot by 50-foot chain-link backstops on the park’s basketball court.

In Pettisville Community Park, Morris is working on several improvements including building new life preserver cabinets, replacing horseshoe pit backstops, and installing mulch under picnic tables..

In Archbold’s Ruihley Park, Reichert will soon begin work on a GaGa Ball pit.

Ruiz is finalizing plans to update the tree markers along paths in Goll Woods in Archbold.

To earn Scouting’s highest award, each Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, work his way up the six ranks of scouting, serve as a leader in his troop, and complete a major community service project.

“We are excited about these projects mean for our area communities,” Scoutmaster Paul Reichert said.

The Scouts hope to break a troop record achieved in 1973, when Roger Apger, Michael Bernath, Daniel Bettison, and Michael Penrod all became Eagle Scouts in a single year. Troop 63 members Austin Rearick and John Ruscigno have already earned their Eagle rank this year; the addition of the five Scouts currently finishing their projects would total seven Scouts earning Eagle status in 2019.

Forty-five Archbold Scouts have reached the rank of Eagle since Robert Roth became the first, back in 1952. Troop 63 was founded in 1944, and is celebrating its 75th anniversary.