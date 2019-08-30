COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Roxie C. Lewandowski, Niota, Ind., vs. Anthony T. Lewandowski, Wauseon, non-support of dependents.

U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., vs. Ricardo Garcia, Swanton, foreclosure.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. James Gombash, Swanton, other civil.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Christopher Nawrocki II, Delta, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Angela S. Buckbee, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Larry Snavely, Bryan, speed, $130.

Joanna L. Harmon, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Evan A. Ortiz, Fremont, Ohio, speed, $140.

Eric Squires, Defiance, failure to yield, $195.

Megan E. Beck, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, speed, $140.

Cindy J. Oiller, Stryker, one-way street, $130.

Kendra M. Ellis, Fayette, aggravated menacing, $235, mental health assessment and aftercare, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Sullivan J. Brophy, Naperville, Ill., speed, $130.

Michael D. Murphy, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $537, license suspension one year, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for two years.

Clarence D. Wainwright, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Deshawn N. Moore, Wauseon, domestic violence, $324 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Tracey A. Cole, Wauseon, theft, $183.

Christina Gomez, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $140.

Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Jennifer L. Wachtmann, Wauseon, $1,994.23.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Nicholas and Martika Vasquez, Wauseon, $2,056.95.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. James B. and Samantha L. Burkholder, Wauseon, $538.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Elisabeth A. Beltran, Archbold,$2,248.53.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Gale and Victoria Dickey, Archbold, $2,007.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Gwendolyn M. Kinsman, Archbold, $1,470.25.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Jeffrey Johnston, Gregory, Mich., $5,025.24.

Margaret A. Robinson, Fayette, vs. Richard J. and Rebecca L. McDaniel, Fayette, $2,582.90.

Marriage Licenses

Robert S. Szabo, 37, Lyons, forklift driver, and Brittany N. Braley, 28, Lyons, secretary.

Jordyn Elise Barrington, 26, Delta, registered nurse, and Krysta C. Koykka, 24, Delta, unemployed.

Grant C. Schaffner, 21, Fayette, police officer, and Felicity A. Jackson, 20, West Unity, barista.

Matthew S. Strawn, 34, Swanton, administrative assistant, and Jaclyn N. Thompson, 28, Swanton, UPS driver.

Aaron G. Traxler, 33, Jasper, Mich., manufacturing, and Ashlynn K. Krohn, 30, Wauseon, manufacturing.

Joy M. Chamberlin, 59, Wauseon, ER unit secretary, and Richard J. Grandowicz Jr., 58, Wauseon, factory/retired.

Abraham A. Reyes Perez, 26, Wauseon, general laborer, and Andrea C. Hernandez Andrade, 23, Wauseon, employee.

Todd L. Shafer, 50, Delta, farmer, and Michelle L. Short, 51, Delta, nail technician.

Real Estate Transfers

Brittani F. McConkey and Eric S. Heller to Matthew C. Hulbert and Morgan Nofziger, 7294 County Road 23, Archbold, $138,000.

Brian J. Greene to Lisa M. Mohler, 7110 County Road 2-2, Swanton, $185,000.

John W. and Patricia L. Kuszmaul to Zachary T. Winzeler and Jennifer Fruchey, 16700 County Road L, Wauseon, $298,000.

Rick M. and Valerie A. Snead to Travis L. Phillips, 120 McKinley St., Lyons, $119,900.

Chloe L. Smallman to Daniel C. and Jenifer L. Gobbell, 1401 U.S. 20, Swanton, $184,500.

Joshua A. Smith to Heather P. and Anthony Mitchell, 21960 U.S. 20, Fayette, $74,000.

Lance N. and Barbara A. Seiler to Christopher M. Curley and Olivia Leverich, 2520 County Road E, Swanton, $345,500.

Robert W. Volkman to Mark T. and Amanda K. VanDeilen, 14570 County Road B, Wauseon, $219,000.

Roach Enterprises of Ohio Ltd. to Susan R. Hanley, 2109 Redbud Lane, Delta, $116,000.

Larry C. and Susan K. Brown to Christopher A. and Sara S. Brown, 13150 Deer Run, Wauseon, $296,000.

Fayette Building Investment Partnership Ltd. to Mark A. Watters, 101 N. Fayette St., Fayette, $24,000.