Unemployment up slightly in Fulton County

The unemployment rate in Fulton County was up slightly during the month of July, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate increased to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent in June, that data said. Fulton County’s unemployment rate in July 2018 was 5.0 percent.

The labor force in the county increased by 200, to 22,600. The estimated number of unemployed was up from 900 to 1,000 in July.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary July 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.9 percent in Mercer County to a high of 7.5 percent in Monroe County. From June, unemployment rates increased in 87 counties and decreased in one county.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.6 percent in July.

Five counties had unemployment rates in July at or below 3.5 percent. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer, were: Wyandot, 3.2 percent; Auglaize, 3.3 percent; Putnam, 3.4 percent; and Holmes, 3.5 percent. Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.5 percent in July.

The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe, were: Athens, 7.1 percent; Meigs, 7.0 percent; Adams, 6.8 percent; Scioto, 6.6 percent; and Huron and Trumbull, 6.5 percent.

Ohio’s adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in July 2019, unchanged from June. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 4,500 over the month, from a revised 5,588,500 in June to 5,593,000 in July 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 235,000, up 2,000 from 233,000 in June. The number of unemployed has decreased by 28,000 in the past 12 months, from 263,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in July 2018.

The adjusted U.S. unemployment rate for July was 3.7 percent, unchanged from June, and down from 3.9 percent in July 2018.

Unemployment rates remained relatively low in Northwest Ohio counties. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_July-19-unemployment.jpg Unemployment rates remained relatively low in Northwest Ohio counties.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010