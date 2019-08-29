Inspirational music planned at Fulton County Fair

With the JJ Weeks Band, 2+One, Souls Harbor, Heart to Heart, and many other talented individuals and groups scheduled to perform at the 2019 Fulton County Fair – fairgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of inspirational music again this year at the Eunice Tedrow Gospel Building at the Fair in Wauseon.

A highlight of this year’s performances will be Souls Harbor performing on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Souls Harbor is a southern gospel trio based out of Southeast Michigan. The group consists of Ron Brown (baritone), his son, David Brown (tenor/lead), and David’s wife, Joy Brown (lead).

The ministry is entering its 27th year, but just this past year started introducing their music to radio audiences. The group has performed at Dollywood as part of the HarvestFest in 2017 and has also performed at The Biblical Times Theatre in Pigeon Forge and the God & Country Theatre in Branson.

When David is asked about the ministry of Souls Harbor, he plainly states, “When people leave a service where we have shared our music – we want them to leave knowing that they were at church, not leave feeling like they were at the county fair.”

To learn more about Souls Harbor visit: www.soulsharbormusic.com.

The Sunday evening concert will feature performances by 2+One and the JJ Weeks Band. 2+One will get things started at 4:30 p.m. A Christian band founded in Toledo, 2+One was started by brothers Jacob and Zachary Scally in 2012.

One of Christian music’s rising bands, their most recent album “Anchored in Faith” is now being played on radio stations and in churches throughout the world. They have played alongside well known artists such as Matt Maher, Casting Crowns, JJ Weeks, Tenth Avenue North, Jason Gray, and Francesca Battistelli. 2+One is a unique band because their performances excite the crowd and include audience involvement. 2+One makes sure that everyone leaves the event feeling inspired and hopeful for the future God has planned. Visit www.2oneband.com to learn more.

The JJ Weeks Band will be featured at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Comprised of lead singer/songwriter JJ Weeks, bassist David Hart, drummer Jon Poole and guitarist Cody Preston, the Macon, Georgia based band are far from a new act. The group originated when Weeks, then a worship leader at his hometown church, needed a band for a local worship night.

Hitting the road, the group began amassing a loyal fan-base throughout the southeast. To date they have opened for everyone from MercyMe and Casting Crowns to Unspoken. Their music has also been featured on the official soundtracks for the films God’s Not Dead and Four Blood Moons. With the debut of their first national release in 2013, the group earned a Top 10 single with “Let Them See You,” a song that remained on Billboard’s National Christian Audience Chart for 29 weeks. Visit www.jjweeksband.com to learn more.

Finally, Heart to Heart will be performing on Monday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Heart to Heart is a full-time Grammy and Dove Award Nominated duo based in Branson, Missouri. Heart to Heart, known as “The Heat & Soul of Branson” is excited about their music and their journey these days.

For the past 51 years, FCCMM has been an important way for churches and groups to share their instrumental, vocal and other talents with guests at the Fulton County Fair. The group is pleased to have board members from throughout the region helping to plan a full week of entertainment at the Fair. To view the complete list of performers scheduled for the 2018 Fair visit the organization’s website at www.fccmm.org

Thanks to the continued support of many local churches and other organizations, FCCMM continues to provide an outlet for sharing inspirational messages and music to the thousands of people attending the Fulton County Fair. For more information on how your church or members of your congregation can get involved visit the Fulton County Music Ministries website or contact an organization board member.

For more information and a complete schedule of 2019 performers visit the Fulton County Music Ministries website at www.fccmm.org