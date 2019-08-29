Plenty of free entertainment at the Fair

There’s one place where you and your family can find plenty of things to do this summer for a mere $5 – or, for youth 15 and under free. From music of many genres, to demonstrations, to harness racing, the 162nd annual Fulton County Fair will once again offer an assortment of free activities for fairgoers of all ages. It’s all part of the Fair Board’s commitment to keeping the tradition of the county fair alive and affordable in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

This popular fair has long been considered one of the top five Fairs in the state of Ohio. What makes this fair in rural Wauseon so popular?

“It’s the fact that we’ve maintained so many of the traditional fair events and attractions while keeping it affordable,” said Fair Board President, Dennis Wyse. “People can come to our fair and learn about agriculture, see historical displays, and live animals – not to mention the amazing food people from far and wide have come to enjoy.”

The Fair has over 100 food vendors.

This traditional Northwest Ohio fair offers plenty of free entertainment and activities, plus agricultural and livestock competitions, arts and crafts and culinary areas, and a midway packed with games and rides. Wyse added, “We are regularly told that we have one of the cleanest, nicest fairgrounds people have ever seen.”

In addition to ticketed Grandstand performances by Foreigner and Granger Smith, the 162nd Fulton County Fair includes a long list of free entertainment options for fairgoers of all ages.

“We have a great number of free activities lined up for Fulton County Fair goers this year,” said Wyse. “Hill and Hollow Horse Hitch, a 6-Horse Draft Team, and Fire Safety Demonstrations are among the multitude of opportunities for family fun at the Fair.”

Women’s Day Demonstrations

Women of all ages are invited to attend demonstrations in the Veterans’ Pavilion. Sponsored by the Fulton County Association of Ohio Homemakers and Community Education and OSU Extension Service – Fulton County, Women’s Day features three fun and informative demonstrations.

Beginning at 1 p.m. – Accessorizing your Wardrobe; 1:45 p.m. – Sharing the Hats we Love; and at 2:30 p.m. – Take Charge of Your Diabetes – learn about the signs of diabetes, possible complications, and ways to manage the condition, including simple steps to control portions and the importance of physical activity.

Harness Racing and Hitches

Fairgoers can trot, canter or gallop on over to the Grandstand for a spot close to the action of live harness racing, a favorite of Fulton County Fairgoers for decades. This free event takes place twice during the 7-day Fair – Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Pari Mutuel wagering will be available both days.

Saturday, harness racing attendees are encouraged to come dressed to impress with your best derby hat and race attire for our annual Derby Hat Contest. Prizes will be awarded.

Another free option for horse lovers is the miniature horse and pony pulls, offering a variation on horse power. Pulls start at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Spangler Arena. To flow the versatility of these majestic animals through Fair week, the Draft Horse and Pony show will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4 starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Osthimer Horse Arena.

Entertainment and Education

Saturday through Tuesday of Fair week, the Park Area near the Biddle Building will host education and entertainment with wide appeal. Enjoyed each year by fairgoers of all ages, the Fire Fighter show will return to help educate children about fire safety. This is an interactive, fun show that you won’t want to miss.

The agricultural heritage display, 60s and 70s, A New Generation of Power and Machinery, will be set up in the northwest corner of the Fairgrounds. Daily cow milking demonstrations happen in the Dairy Barn, and the little red barn at the north end will feature a variety of baby animals.

Special Admission Days

Honoring designated groups of fairgoers, the Fair offers free admission to veterans and spouses on Saturday, Aug. 31 until 6 p.m. Beginning at noon, veterans are invited to attend a free ham and bean dinner sponsored by the Fulton County United Veterans Association.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 is Junior Fair Day, when all school children receive free admission until 6 p.m., plus discounted ride prices from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 is Senior Citizens’ Day, during which, Fairgoers ages 65 and older will be admitted at no charge until 6 p.m.

Regular gate admission to the Fulton County Fair is $5 per person and includes free parking. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.