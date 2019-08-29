Fair music acts span genres

The Fulton County Fair, now in its 162nd year, is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, vast agricultural traditions, and daily entertainment options. Attendees at this year’s Fulton County Fair will not be disappointed.

The 162nd Fulton County Fair brings music from a multitude of genres and offers both ticketed stage performances and free options running the course of the seven days of Fair.

Grandstand entertainment for the fair includes classic rock band Foreigner on Sunday, Sept. 1. Founded in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 70 million albums and has experienced multi-platinum success around the world.

On Sept. 13, 2017 Foreigner’s catalog sales were celebrated in Business Insider magazine for hitting the Top 40 among the Best Selling Music Artists of All Time. The Beatles were no. 1, but Foreigner came in ahead of Britney Spears, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins, Prince, Queen, Bon Jovi, and Def Leppard.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 75 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Foreigner also features strongly in every category in Billboard’s Greatest of All Time listing. The Fulton County Fair Grandstand will be moving and shaking on September 1 and true rock fans will not want to miss it.

Country music star Granger Smith and his alter ego, Earl Dibbles, Jr., will take the grandstand on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Granger Smith has built a substantial and growing audience known as “Yee Yee Nation.” With a social media following of nearly 7 million and over a quarter of a billion online video views, this flagship artist on BBR Music Group’s Wheelhouse Records, entered the national scene with Remington, an album that garnered him the number one smash, “Backroad Song,” following quickly with the Top 5 hit, “If The Boot Fits.”

Smith was nominated as Best New Country Artist for the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards and was included in the 2017 crop of artists honored during the CRS New Faces show. His current full-length album, When The Good Guys Win has spawned the Top 15 hit “Happens Like That” and current fast-rising single “You’re In It.”

Growing in popularity across multiple channels, Smith performed “Happens Like That” live on The Bachelorette. That wasn’t the end to Smith’s TV appearances. His performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was a rousing, heartfelt version of his latest single “You’re in It.”

In June, Smith and his family were once again in the spotlight, but this time it was because of the tragic downing accident of his 3-year old son River. Granger and the family are back on tour noting that music and the support of his fans is instrumental in the healing process.

Tickets are available on the Fair’s Online Box Office at www.FultonCountyFair.com.

Tickets

All grandstand seats to the Sunday and Monday concerts are reserved. There will be a VIP area on the track. All track area is standing room only, no chairs and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets for Foreigner’s 7:30 p.m. show range from $30-$45. Tickets for the Smith show on Monday at 7:30 p.m. rage from $18-$28.

Prices do not include regular adult Fair gate admission of $5; children 15 and under receive free gate admission when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.

Free entertainment

Fairgoers will be able to enjoy a host of free entertainment on the South Stage. A schedule will be posted by the stage at Fair time and feature such favorites as The Van-Dells. For years, this 50s and 60s tribute band has entertained audiences with their impressive lead vocals, tight harmonies, and humor.

Dubbed as “The Three Stooges set to music”, this upbeat show is packed with comedy, choreography, and all the greatest hits from doo-wop favorites to Motown classics, and everything in between. The Van-Dells will perform on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. A Classic Car display will run in tandem with the concert. Due to space limitations, the car display is by invitation only.

A new free concert this year will be on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. by Stacy “Duke” Todd of the Van-Dells, who grew up in Delta. Todd graduated from Delta High School in 1970, and went to Bowling Green State University, where he learned to play the guitar and started writing songs.

In 1974 he joined The Van-Dells and has been on the road with the group for 45 years.

On Sunday, Sept. 1 in the Christian Music Building a 10:30 a.m. worship service will be led by Souls Harbor, a southern gospel trio based out of Southeast Michigan. Souls Harbor has been part of the National Quartet Convention’s Artist Showcase, performed at Dollywood and venues in Branson, Missouri.

At 5 p.m. the JJ Weeks Band, an American contemporary Christian music band from Macon, Georgia will take the stage. Labeled as a powerhouse voice, singer-songwriter JJ Weeks formed the band in 2001. Billboard Top 10 radio hits include “What Kind of Love” and “Let Them See You,” as well as songs featured on soundtracks for such films as God’s Not Dead and Four Blood Moons.

On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., Heart to Heart, will provide yet another free concert. This 15-time award winning Duo has a list of awards and recognition from across the country and has been voted numerous times for Duo, Vocal Group, and Songwriters of the Year by fans, industry, and radio. They regularly appear in Branson and Nashville, and have graced the Grand Ole Opry stage several times.

The Christian Music Building will be filled with music throughout the Fair, as various performers take the stage. These performances are free to fairgoers and are sponsored by Fulton County Christian Music Ministries. A schedule of free music to be performed is available at http://www.fccmm.org/