Sauder Village offers Labor Day concert

Sauder Village in Archbold will welcome guests of all ages for a Labor Day holiday weekend that includes a free concert.

Local guitarist and vocalist Ryan Rolf will present classic country and modern hits Sept 2 from 1-3 p.m. as part of the Melodies on Main Street Concert Series.

“Sauder Village is a great place for families to relax and create special memories together while celebrating Labor Day weekend,” said Kim Krieger, PR/media relations. “New this year, guests can even visit some of the new areas now open at our 1920s Main Street.”

At the 1920s Main Street Community, doors are open to the newly-constructed Rich Ford Auto Dealership and gas station. With a 1926 Model T Ford in the showroom, a table and chairs where sales took place, and an office complete with telephone and typewriter, guests visiting the dealership will learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society.

Adjacent to the auto dealership is a service station complete with an old-time gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil, and other unique artifacts to help bring the history of this time period to life. Guests will also enjoy visiting the relocated District 16 school and doctor’s office, as well as the barbershop and depot.

On Sunday only, kids 16 and under receive free admission. All active duty military and veterans will receive free admission on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Labor Day weekend. The village will also offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their immediate families, including National Guard and reserve, through Labor Day. As a Blue Star Museum, Sauder Village is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their immediate families this summer in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense.

For more information call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.