NSCC collaborates on new program

The Black Swamp Area Council’s Exploring Division has announced a collaboration that includes Northwest State Community College, Impact 419, Ohio Means Jobs, and the CCMEP Young Adult Program.

The new program is a continued effort to engage students with hands-on experiences, provide mentors, network with potential employers, and equip youth with life and career skills needed to become productive in the career field they chose.

Teens in the Impact 419 program will investigate careers considered in demand by Ohio Means Jobs during monthly meetings beginning in early September. Students will get hands-on experience in a different career field in the labs at NSCC in Archbold, then return to their home county to further investigate the career at a local business that corresponds with that month’s career.

The new program allows for students to learn about numerous careers, understand the opportunities that are available to them locally, and provides students with the knowledge of what skills and certifications are needed to be successful in their career.

“Northwest State is thrilled to participate in this collaboration. It is part of a larger initiative to engage our youth in experiential learning opportunities to help them determine their pathway to a career,” noted Todd Hernandez, NSCC executive vice president.

Impact 419 is a workforce initiative that serves young adults in Auglaize, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Williams, and Wood counties. The initiative provides supportive career coaching, work experiences, and the opportunity to find a career pathway.

The Exploring program covers 13 counties in northwest Ohio, enabling students age 14-20 who completed eighth grade to discover their future through immersive, hands-on career experiences.

For more information about Impact 419, contact Andrea Morrow 419-771-3121 or at amorrow1@NorthwestState.edu. Form information about Exploring, contact Matt Kibler at 567-245-1259 or at matt.kibler@scouting.org.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_NSCC-collaboration.jpg