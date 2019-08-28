SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 15
8:17 a.m., 314 Palmwood Ave., Delta, keep the peace.
1:17 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
1:23 p.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.
2:33 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #18, Fulton Twp., larceny.
6:48 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suspicious activity.
8:19 p.m., County Road 17 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.
9:19 p.m., 14653 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., larceny.
9:44 p.m., 16756 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., domestic trouble.
Friday, Aug. 16
7:17 a.m., 4550 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
10:43 a.m., 3809 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
11:06 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #9, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
11:42 a.m., 4611 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.
11:49 a.m., 1526 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
7:37 p.m., 14900 County Road H #60, Dover Twp., civil matter.
8:37 p.m., County Road H at County Road 8, York Twp., reckless operation.
9:14 p.m., 8109 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:32 p.m., 21800 County Road L, Franklin Twp., Rupp Seed Inc., disabled vehicle.
9:48 p.m., 120 Maple St., Metamora, check on welfare.
10:14 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, harassment.
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:10 a.m., 15273 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.
6:30 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
10:03 a.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
10:07 a.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., road blocked.
12:21 p.m., 408 S. Fayette St., Fayette, civil matter.
2:29 p.m., 13660 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.
2:32 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
6:36 p.m., County Road H at County Road 7, Pike Twp., fireworks.
8:15 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #23, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
8:54 p.m., 4592 County Road J, Fulton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
9:35 p.m., 614 N. Defiance St., Archbold, St. Peter Catholic Church, suspicious activity.
10:05 p.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
Sunday, Aug. 18
12:01 a.m., County Road K at County Road 12, Pike Twp., suspicious person.
12:31 a.m., County Road H at County Road 10, Pike Twp., suspicious person.
1:12 p.m., 248 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, unwanted subject.
3:18 p.m., 273 Hibbard Ave., Tedrow, 911 hang-up.
Monday, Aug. 19
6:01 a.m., 8071 County Road L, Pike Twp., road blocked.
9:33 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
11:29 a.m., 4035 Forest Lane, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
11:30 a.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., keep the peace.
1:13 p.m., County Road 6 at State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., criminal damaging.
1:45 p.m., 4592 County Road J, Fulton Twp., identity theft/scam.
3 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, harassment.
4:49 p.m., 3751 County Road 21, German Twp., Bo-Dec Inc., animal call.
7:37 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.
8:48 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
11:07 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., K-9 Unit.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
1:23 a.m., 15463 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.
2:34 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road F, York Twp., animal call.
4:14 a.m., 12249 County Road N, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:35 a.m., 15257 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., larceny.
9:23 a.m., 15710 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Dairy, suspicious activity.
12:36 p.m., 1687 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., animal call.
1:07 p.m., 14435 County Road K, Dover Twp., larceny.
1:11 p.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
3:43 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop.
4:18 p.m., 3330 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
7:05 p.m., County Road B at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
7:23 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:58 p.m., 11277 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
9:18 p.m., 27712 County Road M, Gorham Twp., burglary.
11:40 p.m., 273 Hibbard Ave., Tedrow, 911 hang-up.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
12:02 a.m., 2035 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., injury accident.
2:07 a.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:59 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, Wauseon, domestic trouble.
7:47 a.m., County Road B at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.
10:59 a.m., 10235 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.
12 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:12 p.m., 22155 State Highway 2, German Twp., Short’s Auto, suspicious activity.
3:03 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., accident with property damage.
3:25 p.m., 9417 County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:07 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road J, Dover Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
4:22 p.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
8:57 p.m., 16505 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
11:15 p.m., 3110 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 22
5:02 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 19, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.