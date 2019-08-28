SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 15

8:17 a.m., 314 Palmwood Ave., Delta, keep the peace.

1:17 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #4, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

1:23 p.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:33 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #18, Fulton Twp., larceny.

6:48 p.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suspicious activity.

8:19 p.m., County Road 17 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

9:19 p.m., 14653 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., larceny.

9:44 p.m., 16756 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., domestic trouble.

Friday, Aug. 16

7:17 a.m., 4550 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

10:43 a.m., 3809 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:06 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #9, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

11:42 a.m., 4611 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

11:49 a.m., 1526 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:37 p.m., 14900 County Road H #60, Dover Twp., civil matter.

8:37 p.m., County Road H at County Road 8, York Twp., reckless operation.

9:14 p.m., 8109 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:32 p.m., 21800 County Road L, Franklin Twp., Rupp Seed Inc., disabled vehicle.

9:48 p.m., 120 Maple St., Metamora, check on welfare.

10:14 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, harassment.

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:10 a.m., 15273 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

6:30 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

10:03 a.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

10:07 a.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

12:21 p.m., 408 S. Fayette St., Fayette, civil matter.

2:29 p.m., 13660 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:32 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

6:36 p.m., County Road H at County Road 7, Pike Twp., fireworks.

8:15 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #23, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:54 p.m., 4592 County Road J, Fulton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:35 p.m., 614 N. Defiance St., Archbold, St. Peter Catholic Church, suspicious activity.

10:05 p.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, Aug. 18

12:01 a.m., County Road K at County Road 12, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

12:31 a.m., County Road H at County Road 10, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

1:12 p.m., 248 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, unwanted subject.

3:18 p.m., 273 Hibbard Ave., Tedrow, 911 hang-up.

Monday, Aug. 19

6:01 a.m., 8071 County Road L, Pike Twp., road blocked.

9:33 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

11:29 a.m., 4035 Forest Lane, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

11:30 a.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., keep the peace.

1:13 p.m., County Road 6 at State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., criminal damaging.

1:45 p.m., 4592 County Road J, Fulton Twp., identity theft/scam.

3 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, harassment.

4:49 p.m., 3751 County Road 21, German Twp., Bo-Dec Inc., animal call.

7:37 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.

8:48 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

11:07 p.m., 4896 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., K-9 Unit.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

1:23 a.m., 15463 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:34 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road F, York Twp., animal call.

4:14 a.m., 12249 County Road N, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:35 a.m., 15257 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., larceny.

9:23 a.m., 15710 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Dairy, suspicious activity.

12:36 p.m., 1687 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., animal call.

1:07 p.m., 14435 County Road K, Dover Twp., larceny.

1:11 p.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

3:43 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop.

4:18 p.m., 3330 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

7:05 p.m., County Road B at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:23 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:58 p.m., 11277 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

9:18 p.m., 27712 County Road M, Gorham Twp., burglary.

11:40 p.m., 273 Hibbard Ave., Tedrow, 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

12:02 a.m., 2035 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

2:07 a.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:59 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, Wauseon, domestic trouble.

7:47 a.m., County Road B at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

10:59 a.m., 10235 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

12 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:12 p.m., 22155 State Highway 2, German Twp., Short’s Auto, suspicious activity.

3:03 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., accident with property damage.

3:25 p.m., 9417 County Road D, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:07 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road J, Dover Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

4:22 p.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

8:57 p.m., 16505 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:15 p.m., 3110 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 22

5:02 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 19, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.