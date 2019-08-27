Swanton construction site theft investigated

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is looking for help in solving a Swanton area theft.

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred at 2725 County Road E. On or about July 20, a suspect or suspects stole from a construction site.

Among the items reported stolen were a Werner 32-foot orange fiberglass ladder and Werner 28-foot orange fiberglass ladder with BBR written on the side of them, a 25th anniversary turquoise 10-foot, 60inch Tapco aluminum siding brake and stand, three boxes of 4-inch Dutch lap Georgia-Pacific 50-foot pewter vinyl siding, model no. 708555, and a 24-inch Builders Edge aluminum coil trim. The total value of this loss is $3,600.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free day or night, 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.