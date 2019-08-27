162nd Fair packed with affordable fun

Milkshakes, midways, and live entertainment. Agriculture competitions and races of many kinds. These are the things of good old-fashioned, family-friendly county fairs.

The 162nd Fulton County Fair is no exception. The Fulton County Fair Board continues to work hard to bring an unmatched lineup of affordable activities and entertainment to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan fair lovers.

Since 1857, the most popular way to mark the end of summer in this agriculture-rich area has been to participate in the Fulton County Fair, whether competing in livestock competitions or enjoying a concert and traditional fair food. For the past six years, the fair’s average attendance has been over 291,000 over the seven-day event.

The lineup of entertainment and activities at this traditional county fair is impressive. The Fulton County Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 5, and offers a smorgasbord of entertainment and opportunities to learn about agriculture and livestock, plus many free activities for people of all ages.

The concerts will feature classic rock, country, gospel, and oldies. Fairgoers can get their hearts pounding at the side of the harness racing track and feel the excitement at truck and tractor pulls and demolition derbys. There will be traditional agricultural displays, demonstrations of all sorts, midway rides, and the ever-popular food of the Fulton County Fair, including milkshakes, cheese curds, donuts, and one-of-a-kind pork and rib-eye sandwiches.

Grandstand entertainment will include classic rock band Foreigner, returning on Sunday after a sold-out performance during the 2013 fair. Country music star Granger Smith will take the grandstand on Labor Day.

Tickets are available through the fair’s online box office at FultonCountyFair.com.

On Friday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. the fair’s NTPA-Sanctioned M.E. Miller Tractor and Truck Pulls rumble into the grandstand. The horsepower continues into Saturday, as the Maumee Valley Pullers present the Hot Farm and Pickup Truck pulls. Tri-State Mini Tractors will also perform.

The dirt will fly on Wednesday with a new event for fairgoers. MxExpress, Toledo’s premier motocross park, will bring two-wheeled competition on Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning at 5 p.m.

The Grandstand competition comes to an end on Thursday, Sept. 5, with the demolition derby.

Harness racing fans have several options for getting their live-action fix, including two days of harness racing with pari-mutuel wagering available. The opening race will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11:30 a.m., on the Grandstand track. The second day of harness racing is Tuesday, Sept. 3, with races beginning at 6 p.m.

Race attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat and race attire on Saturday for the Derby Hat contest. Prizes will be awarded. The Draft Horse and Pony Show will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

The fair will also host agricultural displays and Junior Fair projects featuring farm animals of every size, species, and purpose. Animal judging will include both Junior Fair and open class. Competitions in antiques, vegetables, fine arts, culinary, and many others will also be held.

An auction of one-of-a-kind baked goods will take place Friday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m., in the Veterans’ Pavilion.

“We will have plenty of free entertainment and activities available for Fulton County fairgoers,” said Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Board president.

The theme for this year’s heritage display is “’60s and ’70s, a New Generation of Power and Machinery.” Viewers will see what innovative farm equipment was like four or five decades ago.

There will also be a Christmas Tree Decorating Contest between seven teams on Saturday, Aug. 31, 9-10 a.m. Trees will be provided, and judging takes place at 11 a.m. The theme for the contest is Stars and Stripes. Teams can register through the Exhibitor Form; Hobbies Dept. #34, Tree Decorating.

Women’s Day is Wednesday, Sept. 4, and includes special demonstrations.

Three days of the fair have been set aside to recognize and celebrate special groups in Fulton County. On Saturday, Aug. 31, all veterans and their spouses will receive free admission until 6 p.m., and are invited to attend a free ham and bean dinner sponsored by the Fulton County United Veterans Association, beginning at noon.

On Junior Fair Day, Tuesday, Sept. 3, schoolchildren will receive free admission until 6 p.m., and discounted ride prices from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. On Wednesday, Senior Citizens’ Day, fairgoers age 65 and older will be admitted free until 6 p.m.

Regular gate admission to the Fulton County Fair is $5 per person and includes free parking. Children 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Money-saving season tickets may be purchased for $20 prior to the fair from 4-H and service clubs, at the fair office or at area businesses.

Season tickets are available at the gate Friday and Saturday for $25. Gate or free admission does not include ticketed shows.