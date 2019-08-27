Lauber Insurance donates personal finance curriculum to local schools

Lauber Insurance Group is donating Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to three local schools. Foundations in Personal Finance is the premier curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students.

Schools receiving curriculum include Pettisville High School, Archbold High School, and Wauseon High School.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy to use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

More than four million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance.