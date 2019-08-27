WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 14

7:43 a.m., 220 Grant St., zone violation.

10:01 a.m., 310 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.

10:31 a.m., 623 E. Chestnut St., check on welfare.

12:27 p.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Walnut Street, injury accident.

2:02 p.m., 1031 Mohawk Way, scam.

3:06 p.m., 1242 N. Shoop Ave., All About Health, accident with property damage.

4:01 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #68, suspicious vehicle.

4:50 p.m., 320 S. Sycamore St., stolen car.

6:50 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.

11:19 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, suspicious person.

11:57 p.m., 132 Birch St., harassment.

Thursday, Aug. 15

10:44 a.m., 415 Cole St. #15, investigate complaint.

2:38 p.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., larceny.

2:42 p.m., 700 E. Oak St., larceny.

7:16 p.m., 100 block N. Brunell Street, juveniles.

7:54 p.m., 119 E. Walnut St., suspicious person.

Friday, Aug. 16

1:58 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, rape.

4:37 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious vehicle.

10:29 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, abandoned vehicle.

11:20 a.m., 1093 Barney Oldfield Drive, property damage.

12:15 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.

6:03 p.m., 208 Madison St., family trouble.

9:15 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.

9:26 p.m., 415 Detwiler Drive, suspicious vehicle.

10:10 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, accident with property damage.

11:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:02 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, check on welfare.

12:41 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, neighborhood trouble.

11:41 a.m., 841 N. Shoop Ave., Emmaus Lutheran Church, funeral escort.

1:39 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, funeral escort.

2:42 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

5:28 p.m., 222 Darlene Drive, disorderly conduct.

7:58 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, assault.

7:59 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.

9:25 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., investigate complaint.

11:37 p.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, fight.

Sunday, Aug. 18

8:45 a.m., 133 1/2 S. Fulton St. #1, larceny.

10:38 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #42, civil matter.

2:01 p.m., 277 Enterprise Ave., juveniles.

2:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, investigate complaint.

4:18 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

6:54 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, telephone harassment.

7:25 p.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, accident with property damage.

8:43 p.m., 995 Enterprise Ave. #1, debris in roadway.

Monday, Aug. 19

5:57 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, debris in roadway.

8:26 a.m., 635 N. Shoop Ave., Barney’s Alignment, lost item.

8:29 a.m., 701 W. Leggett St., lost item.

12:06 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

3:45 p.m., 1009 Cherokee Drive, telephone harassment.

4:55 p.m., 1400 block N. Shoop Avenue, investigate complaint.

8:15 p.m., 309 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.

9:15 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, ERT team call-out.

9:25 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, ERT call-out canceled.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

1:32 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, harassment.

4:51 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, investigate complaint.

6:39 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, investigate complaint.

8:44 a.m., 222 Darlene Drive, check on welfare.

9:33 a.m., 621 W. Linfoot St., IAC, investigate complaint.

10:47 a.m., 854 Burr Road, domestic violence.

1:09 p.m., 105 Beech St., investigate complaint.

1:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, mental issue.

2:13 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of telephone harassment.

2:37 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

2:50 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.

5:42 p.m., 203 W. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.

5:59 p.m., 238 Madison St., unruly juvenile.

6:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

6:02 p.m., 133 1/2 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.

6:20 p.m., 610 Pine St., animal call.

7:54 p.m., 218 1/2 W. Willow St., animal call.

8:53 p.m., 218 W. Willow St., domestic violence.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

6:01 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, domestic violence.