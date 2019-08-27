WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 14
7:43 a.m., 220 Grant St., zone violation.
10:01 a.m., 310 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.
10:31 a.m., 623 E. Chestnut St., check on welfare.
12:27 p.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Walnut Street, injury accident.
2:02 p.m., 1031 Mohawk Way, scam.
3:06 p.m., 1242 N. Shoop Ave., All About Health, accident with property damage.
4:01 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #68, suspicious vehicle.
4:50 p.m., 320 S. Sycamore St., stolen car.
6:50 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.
11:19 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, suspicious person.
11:57 p.m., 132 Birch St., harassment.
Thursday, Aug. 15
10:44 a.m., 415 Cole St. #15, investigate complaint.
2:38 p.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., larceny.
2:42 p.m., 700 E. Oak St., larceny.
7:16 p.m., 100 block N. Brunell Street, juveniles.
7:54 p.m., 119 E. Walnut St., suspicious person.
Friday, Aug. 16
1:58 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, rape.
4:37 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, suspicious vehicle.
10:29 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, abandoned vehicle.
11:20 a.m., 1093 Barney Oldfield Drive, property damage.
12:15 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.
6:03 p.m., 208 Madison St., family trouble.
9:15 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.
9:26 p.m., 415 Detwiler Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:10 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, accident with property damage.
11:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:02 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, check on welfare.
12:41 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, neighborhood trouble.
11:41 a.m., 841 N. Shoop Ave., Emmaus Lutheran Church, funeral escort.
1:39 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave., Trinity Lutheran Church, funeral escort.
2:42 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
5:28 p.m., 222 Darlene Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:58 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, assault.
7:59 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of harassment.
9:25 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., investigate complaint.
11:37 p.m., 731 Fairway Drive #1, fight.
Sunday, Aug. 18
8:45 a.m., 133 1/2 S. Fulton St. #1, larceny.
10:38 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #42, civil matter.
2:01 p.m., 277 Enterprise Ave., juveniles.
2:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, investigate complaint.
4:18 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
6:54 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, telephone harassment.
7:25 p.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, accident with property damage.
8:43 p.m., 995 Enterprise Ave. #1, debris in roadway.
Monday, Aug. 19
5:57 a.m., 555 W. Linfoot St., IAC, debris in roadway.
8:26 a.m., 635 N. Shoop Ave., Barney’s Alignment, lost item.
8:29 a.m., 701 W. Leggett St., lost item.
12:06 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
3:45 p.m., 1009 Cherokee Drive, telephone harassment.
4:55 p.m., 1400 block N. Shoop Avenue, investigate complaint.
8:15 p.m., 309 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.
9:15 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, ERT team call-out.
9:25 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, ERT call-out canceled.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
1:32 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, harassment.
4:51 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, investigate complaint.
6:39 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, investigate complaint.
8:44 a.m., 222 Darlene Drive, check on welfare.
9:33 a.m., 621 W. Linfoot St., IAC, investigate complaint.
10:47 a.m., 854 Burr Road, domestic violence.
1:09 p.m., 105 Beech St., investigate complaint.
1:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, mental issue.
2:13 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, complaint of telephone harassment.
2:37 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
2:50 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1301, trespassing.
5:42 p.m., 203 W. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.
5:59 p.m., 238 Madison St., unruly juvenile.
6:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
6:02 p.m., 133 1/2 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.
6:20 p.m., 610 Pine St., animal call.
7:54 p.m., 218 1/2 W. Willow St., animal call.
8:53 p.m., 218 W. Willow St., domestic violence.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
6:01 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #2, domestic violence.