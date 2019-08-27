Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County
Senior Center
Luncheon Reservations
Required
419-337-9299
800-686-9217
Home delivered – $2
On-site suggested donation
Seniors (over 60) – $2
All others – $3.50
MENU
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Beef and broccoli stir fry, brown rice, Far East vegetables, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, cranberry relish.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, sliced zucchini, stewed tomatoes; orange sections.
ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Aug. 27: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 11 a.m., Brain Games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: 10 a.m., Coffee and chitchat; 11 a.m., Bluegrass music by Jerry Eicher & Friends; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.
Thursday, Aug. 29: 8:45 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction; 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 10-11:45 a.m., Matter of Balance, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction.
COUNTY
HC3
Health Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.
WAUSEON
Strength in Numbers
Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.
Community meal
Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Aug. 29: Christ UMC hosts.
Free women’s counseling
The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.
ARCHBOLD
Parkinson’s support group
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caretakers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.
DELTA
Community meal
The Delta Community Meal will be served by The Open Door of Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Swanton Welding and Machine will provide the free meal.
