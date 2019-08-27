Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Beef and broccoli stir fry, brown rice, Far East vegetables, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, cranberry relish.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, sliced zucchini, stewed tomatoes; orange sections.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Aug. 27: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 11 a.m., Brain Games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

Wednesday, Aug. 28: 10 a.m., Coffee and chitchat; 11 a.m., Bluegrass music by Jerry Eicher & Friends; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Aug. 29: 8:45 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction; 9:45 a.m., Extended Bingo; 10-11:45 a.m., Matter of Balance, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction.

COUNTY

HC3

Health Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Aug. 29: Christ UMC hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Parkinson’s support group

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caretakers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

DELTA

Community meal

The Delta Community Meal will be served by The Open Door of Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Swanton Welding and Machine will provide the free meal.

