Wauseon woman sentenced for theft, forgery

The following individual was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Ashley Bennett, 34, of Wauseon pleaded guilty to theft and two counts of forgery. Between July 23, 2018, and Dec. 10, 2018, she forged two checks and stole cash, being $1,000 or more but less than $7,500.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and order to: pay prosecution costs; successfully complete the Drug Court program; and successfully complete drug treatment and all recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in seven months in prison on each count of forgery and six months in prison for theft, said sentences for forgery to be served concurrently, and consecutive with the sentence for theft, for a total prison term of 13 months.

Amber Clark, 34, of Napoleon pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. On June 12, 2019, she used fake urine during a drug screen.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed fees.