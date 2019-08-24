NSCC hosts meeting of minds

The collaborative spirit of two community colleges in northwest Ohio was on display Aug. 8, as representatives from Terra State Community College of Fremont, Ohio, visited Northwest State Community College in Archbold for an exchange of ideas and best practices.

Terra State has made a significant turnaround on its enrollments, with three consecutive semesters of increases. NSCC is recognized throughout the region, and the state, for its workforce development efforts.

Representatives from both colleges used the day for in-depth conversations.

“In northwest Ohio, we work together to help each other,” NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson said. “Building partnerships is the way we move things forward.”

Thomson said Terra State President Dr. Ron Schumacher and his team provided valuable assistance for NSCC’s newly-created Enrollment Management Team. He said the Terra team stressed the importance of working college-wide on enrollment, the value of building individual relationships in enrollment work, and the appropriate use of technology to free up team members’ time.

“Terra has used a variety of techniques with positive enrollment success in the last three terms. We are hoping to adapt those best practices at NSCC as we strive for a more sustainable enrollment future,” Thomson said.

Dr. Schumacher shared the sentiment. “Terra State is proud to continue to collaborate with our partners across the state,” he said. “Having an opportunity to work with our friends at Northwest State was truly special for me and the team from Terra State. We will continue to work closely together to solve the many issues around the State of Ohio.”

From left, Todd Hernandez, NSCC executive vice president; Dr. Cory Stine, executive director, Terra College Foundation; Dr. Ron Schumacher, Terra State president; Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president; Dr. Kristen Lindsay, Terra State vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services.