ACT announces ‘Butler’ cast

Archbold Community Theater has announced the cast for its next production “ The Butler Did It.”

Becky Rupp of Wauseon plays Miss Maple, a flaky society dowager who invites a pack of zany detective writers to a spooky house on an isolated island and forces them to impersonate their fictional sleuths. They include Lou Lou Fan, played by Jan Delany of Archbold; Laura, played by Karleen Holland of Archbold; Rick, played by Bill Phelps of Archbold; Rita, played by Chelsea Reecer of Pettisville; Charity Haze, played by Sierra Rupp of Wauseon; Father White, played by David Stuckey of Archbold; and Peter Flimsey, played by Caleb Wyse of Archbold.

For entertainment, she arranges some classic touches – a hairy face at the window, the threat of an escaped lunatic, and no communications with the outside world. What she did not arrange was the body on the sitting room carpet. It’s up to seedy Chandler Marlowe, played by Ryan Mooney of Continental, to solve the bizarre case.

The cast is rounded out with Crissi Stuckey of Archbold as the maid and Norm Fether of Ridgville Corners as the radio voice.

Directed by Donna Kinsman of Archbold, with assistant director Ryan Mooney. “The Butler Did It” be held at Giffey Hall on October 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m.