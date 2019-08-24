Couple weds in Goshen

Michael and Rebecca Zehr of Key West, Fla., and Eric and Ann Raber of Millersburg, Ohio, are proud to announce the wedding of their children, Micah Timothy Meyer Raber and Taylor Danielle Zehr, on June 8, 2019, at Maple City Chapel in Goshen, Ind.

The wedding was officiated by the father of the bride and Jay and Beth Shetler. Lauren Zehr was maid of honor, best man was Daniel Raber and Elliott Leichty.

Taylor is a graduate of Wauseon High School. She earned an AA in Bible and Ministry from Hesston College in Hesston, Kan., and a BA in Elementary Education-English Learners from Goshen College in Goshen Ind. She is an elementary school teacher in Elkhart, Ind.

Micah is a graduate of Central Christian High School in Kidron, Ohio. He earned an AA in Bible and Ministry at Hesston College in Hesston, Kan., and will graduate April of 2020 with a BA in accounting from Goshen College in Goshen, Ind. He works at StairSupplies in Goshen.

The couple spent their honeymoon traveling in Europe.

They reside in Goshen, Ind.