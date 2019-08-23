Grand jury indicts 20 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Charles L. Osburn III, 19, of Stryker was indicted on one count of possession of fentanyl. On or about May 31, 2019, he allegedly possessed fentanyl.

Justin G. Humphrey-Gainor, 37, of Delta was indicted on one count of assault, one count of escape, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering. On or about July 22, 2019, he allegedly resisted the lawful arrest of himself and allegedly caused physical harm to a law enforcement officer in the performance of his official duties. He also allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to property, and allegedly fled from a police officer while under detention for committing a felony.

Aaron R. Lakia, 34, of Loves Park, Ill., was indicted on three counts of failure to provide notice of a change of address. On or about Nov. 1, 2017; June 26, 2018, to Oct. 2, 2018; and the month of September 2018, and having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County sheriff, as required by law.

Annita M. Schroeder, 24, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about March 24, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Jason C. Allwood, 48, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about June 14, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Bobbie J. Spilker, 42, of Defiance was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about June 11, 2019, she allegedly possessed fentanyl.

Jonathan B. Boesger, 25, of Fayette, was indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Aug. 11, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He also allegedly transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Gary L. Hollstein Jr., 46, of Toledo was indicted on one count of identity fraud and one count of forgery. On or about May 25, 2019, he allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with intent to represent the other person’s personal identifying information as his own personal identifying information.

Rickey E. Hall, 44, of Wauseon was indicted on four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Aug. 10, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Josephine Dudderar, 37, of Oregon, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of theft and 14 counts of forgery. On or about the month of November 2017 to June 24, 2018, she allegedly stole coins and blank checks, and allegedly forged blank checks.

Jessica V. Burrell, 25, of Detroit, Mich., was indicted on one count of theft, one count of robbery, one count of endangered children, and two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. On or about Aug. 13, 2019, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 or more but less than $7,500, and while allegedly committing the theft offense, she allegedly inflicted physical harm on another. She also allegedly failed to stop her motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer.

Shanel J. Webster, 25, of Detroit, Mich., was indicted on one count of theft and one count of resisting arrest. On or about Aug. 13, 2019, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. She also allegedly resisted or interfered with the lawful arrest of herself.

Dayzjnae R. Moore, 26, of Detroit, Mich., was indicted on one count of theft and one count of obstructing official business. On or about Aug. 13, 2019, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. She also allegedly obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties.

Otis T. King, 66, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about July 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Kenneth A. Calandra, 60, of Bryan was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about July 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

David C. Zaleski, 54, of Bryan was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about July 7, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

Jaymon E. Dunn, 21, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of trafficking cocaine. On or about July 11, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly transported it for sale.

Tyreece C. Williams, 41, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine. On or about June 29, 2019, he allegedly possessed cocaine.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.