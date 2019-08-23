Eicher reaches Hall of Fame

1978 Wauseon High School graduate Shelby Eicher will be inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame at a ceremony Sept. 27 in Tulsa, Okla. Eicher is a master fiddler, composer, teacher, and recording artist who got his start with the Fulton County Sand Shifters, a band that included his grandmother. Eicher was a member of country legend Roy Clark’s band for 15 years and recorded five albums with the band, and appeared multiple times on “The Tonight Show.” He is a member of the Tulsa Playboys and Sycamore Swing, a western swing band. Eicher also teaches fiddle, mandolin, and guitar.

