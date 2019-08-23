Defiance man sentenced for obscene material

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Cole A. Cervantes, 21, of Defiance previously pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. On or about Feb. 4, 2019, he disseminated obscene material or performance to a juvenile or a law enforcement officer posing as a juvenile.

He was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: serve seven days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release; successfully complete the cognitive therapy program; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; have no unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 18; and possess no cameras or video cameras.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Jennifer Green, 44, of Markle, Ind., previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. On Nov. 7, 2018, she did knowingly prepare for shipment, ship, transport, deliver, prepare for distribution or distribute marijuana, when she knew that the controlled substance was intended for sale or resale by herself or another.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs including court costs; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; successfully complete the Recovery Works Program and any recommended aftercare; forfeit $479 in cash; and serve 22 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Ramon Love, 25, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine. On May 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, he did knowingly sell or offer to sell cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay $530 restitution to the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force, and $1,150.60 restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture; be held at CCNO until a bed becomes available at the SEARCH program in Bowling Green, Ohio; and successfully complete the program.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison for each trafficking count, said sentences to be served consecutively, for a total prison term of 16 months.