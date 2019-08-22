Authorities investigating rural Delta burglary

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at 13045 County Road 8 in Delta. Sometime between July 14-16, suspect(s) broke into a house and stole a Napa battery charger; a Sanyo 4.4 cubic foot black and stainless steel mini refrigerator, model SR-44335; a Stihl weed eater; a Stihl leaf blower; a camouflage Craftsman standard wrench set; a camouflage Craftsman metric wrench set; a Honda 3200 psi pressure washer; three 50-foot extension cords; a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun; a Fuji Finepix digital camera, model S9750, serial number 5UA24217; a Hewlett Packard laptop computer, 14L6, serial number CNV431BXR1; a Sanyo 12.1 megapixel digital camera, model VPC-5120, serial number VD147750; a Stoeger over-under 12-gauge trap style shotgun, serial number 98107-03; miscellaneous jewelry; a 32-inch flat-screen TV; a Sony Playstation four gaming console; a Dewalt 18-volt lithium cordless drill; miscellaneous gun shells; a Pavilion desktop computer; a large, red George Foreman grill; a Presto Fry Daddy; an American Eagle gun safe; a woman’s Harley Davidson Destination half helmet; a pocket knife; a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun; a 22-gauge handgun; a 410 Winchester shotgun; a 410 Mossing shotgun; and a 12-gauge Mossing shotgun.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crimestopper hotline toll-free day or night, 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood write down a description and license number.