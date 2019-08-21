NSCC holding fall Alzheimer’s forum

Three separate Alzheimer’s programs are being offered in Fulton County.

The annual Black Swamp/Archbold Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Northwest State Community College, with President Michael Thomson as chair.

The walk serves Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties. NSCC is located at 22600 State Route 34 in Archbold.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk starts at 10 a.m. While at the walk, participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs, and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

All funds raised further the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Last year, hundreds of local residents participated.

To register, sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/nwohio/walk.

• • •

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an educational program, “Effective Communication Strategies,” for families, friends and anyone impacted by the disease.

The hour-long event will be held Tuesday Aug. 27, 11 a.m., at the Delta Senior Center, 101 Northwood Drive.

Individuals living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language can help both parties to connect.

Topics include explaining communication changes that take place; decoding verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia; and identifying strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

The program includes video interviews with professionals who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey, and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families.

Register online at alz.org/nwohio or call 800-272-3900.

• • •

An Alzheimer’s Community Forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-7:30 p.m., at Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

This town hall style meeting will gather constituents from across the region to ask questions and gain answers about Alzheimer’s, discuss their experiences, and learn about local resources.

Event goals include listening to the experiences of the community related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias; identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities; and elevating awareness of the caregiver programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The forum is open to those in Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Williams, and Paulding counties with an interest in or experience with Alzheimer’s or other dementias as it impacts area communities. Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, faith leaders, education leaders, hospitals, volunteer organizations, and others are invited to attend.

The event is free; registration requested by calling 800-272-3900 or online at alz.org/nwohio.