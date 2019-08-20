EHS to honor Joughin, support KOGS

Evergreen High School will emphasize the importance of women’s self-defense this fall by hosting two athletic events featuring Keeping Our Girls Safe (KOGS), in memory of Sierah Joughin, Class of 2014.

In addition, all females in grades 9-12 will participate in a free self-defense class during the school day, presented by KOGS.

“When Evergreen High School graduate Sierah Joughin was murdered, she became everybody’s daughter in this community. Giving our female students the tools to arm themselves is an opportunity to help keep all of our daughters safe,” EHS Principal Dan Curtis said.

From September to December, all EHS females will participate during the school day in a free KOGS self-defense class. They will be split according to grade level and notified of the date and time of their specific scheduled class.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Evergreen Lady Vikings soccer team will host Maumee at 5 p.m. To help raise awareness of KOGS the team members will wear purple KOGS-related jerseys.

T-Shirts will be on sale at the event for $12 each on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Eric Simon, EHS athletic director, at esimon@evgvikings.org or at game. All proceeds will be donated to KOGS to further its mission.

Spectators at the Tuesday, Sept. 17 EHS volleyball game against Liberty Center are encouraged to wear purple in support of KOGS. The freshmen game starts at 4:45 p.m., with junior varsity and varsity games following. An online KOGS T-shirt sale will take place, with proceeds going to the organization.

In addition to the volleyball games, a special dedication will take place at approximately 5:30 p.m., between the freshmen and junior varsity matches. A tree in memory of Joughin, a Viking alumni volleyball player, has been planted near the athletic entrance and will be dedicated in her name. The public is welcome to attend this ceremony.

KOGS is a non-profit organization created in Sierah Joughin’s memory that supports and provides free self-defense classes along with awareness and educational programs for women. KOGS instructors are highly-trained police officers from both the Wauseon and Sylvania police departments.

