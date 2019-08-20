Sauder Village in Archbold will offer the smooth sound of four-part harmony with the annual Barbershop Sing featuring The Men of Independence of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m., in Founders Hall.

The Men of Independence Chorus is comprised of approximately 80 male singers who enjoy both formal and informal quartet singing, as well as high-caliber chorus singing.

Chartered in 2003 as an Ohio chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, this award-winning group is dedicated to the high-quality singing of a cappella music, primarily in the barbershop style. The Men of Independence have been named the 18th finest chorus in the world.

“Hosting a late summer barbershop music concert has been a tradition at Sauder Village for many years,” said Kim Krieger, public relations.

