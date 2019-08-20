Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit salad.

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Veal Parmesan over pasta, steamed broccoli, baked apples, juice. Wauseon only: Baked potato bar.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn, fresh fruit, cookies.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Aug. 20: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 11 a.m., Sequence; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Wear Senior Center shirt or hat. 11 a.m., Free concert by Nostalgia; noon, Baked potato bar lunch and dessert. Giveaways by Medical Mutual; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Choir to Henry County Senior Center including lunch. 8:45 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 10-11:45 a.m., Matter of Balance, gym; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

PERI meeting

Fulton County PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: Amanda Smith, Heartland Hospice.

Senior Citizen Day

The Fulton County Senior Center will celebrate National Senior Citizen Day on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 240 Clinton St., with a free concert by Nostalgia, giveaways by Medical Mutual of Ohio, and special lunch for adults age 60 and over with $2 donation suggested; lunch reservations, 419-337-9299.

Senior painting class

Senior oil painting class, Fridays in August, 10 a.m.-noon, Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Led by Alice Wynja; caters to more experienced painters. Limit 10 seniors. For information or reservation, call Beth, 419-337-9299, by July 24.

Safe Communities Coalition

Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Aug. 22, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Aug. 22: Wauseon Fire Dept. hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Summer dinner

Have dinner during Super Cruise, Tuesday, Aug. 20, starting at 5:15 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St. Hot chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, sloppy joes, desserts, water, sodas available. Air-conditioned dining room.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

DELTA

Community meal

The Delta Community Meal will be served by The Open Door of Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Swanton Welding and Machine will provide the free meal.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.