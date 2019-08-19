New K9 SUV unveiled

Last Saturday, the winning keys to the 2019 Chevy Tahoe were turned over to Justin Galbraith and Fazzo by Sandy Marcal of Vested Interest in K9s. The photo submitted in the contest was taken by David Bliss of Wauseon and entered by Deputy Galbraith back in 2018. Thirty different law enforcement departments throughout the United States entered the contest by submitting a photo. Pictured are Bliss, Galbraith and Fazzo, and Marcal.

Last Saturday, the winning keys to the 2019 Chevy Tahoe were turned over to Justin Galbraith and Fazzo by Sandy Marcal of Vested Interest in K9s. The photo submitted in the contest was taken by David Bliss of Wauseon and entered by Deputy Galbraith back in 2018. Thirty different law enforcement departments throughout the United States entered the contest by submitting a photo. Pictured are Bliss, Galbraith and Fazzo, and Marcal. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_SHeriff-SUV-1.jpg Last Saturday, the winning keys to the 2019 Chevy Tahoe were turned over to Justin Galbraith and Fazzo by Sandy Marcal of Vested Interest in K9s. The photo submitted in the contest was taken by David Bliss of Wauseon and entered by Deputy Galbraith back in 2018. Thirty different law enforcement departments throughout the United States entered the contest by submitting a photo. Pictured are Bliss, Galbraith and Fazzo, and Marcal. Submitted photo