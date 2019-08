Dennis and Deborah Ford of Delta are proud to announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dennis J. Ford and Deborah M. Neville were married Aug. 30, 1969, in Monroe, Mich.

Dennis is a retired principal from Pike-Delta-York schools. Deborah is a retired school treasurer.

They are the parents of Dana (Bryon) Lesiak of Alabama and Douglas (Alicia) Ford of Delta. They have six grandchildren.

The Fords would like to thank everyone for their cards and good wishes in celebration of this special event.