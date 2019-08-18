Driving safety course offered to senior citizens

The Fulton County Senior Center will offer an AARP Driver Safety Course open to all county senior citizens age 60 or older on Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:45 a.m.-noon, at 240 Clinton St. in Wauseon.

The four-hour class includes watching videos and reviewing basic laws of the road. No actual driving takes place during the class. Leonard Stovall, AARP safety driving instructor, said, “This defensive driving class is a great way to recognize and eliminate bad habits. Even if we can save just one accident, then everybody wins.”

The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members. Participants will receive a certificate upon completion. Some insurance companies give discounts to those who participate in the course every three years.

Class size is limited. To register, call Beth at 419-337-9299 before Sept. 26. An inexpensive lunch is available after the training; RSVP for lunch 24 hours in advance.