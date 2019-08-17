A healthy balancing act

Several of more than two dozen Fulton County seniors are shown enjoying the Matter of Balance classes that began Aug. 5 at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon. Robert Sullivan, of Toledo’s Area Office on Aging, leads the series of classes that can help individuals improve balance, gain more flexibility, build strength, and prevent falls while learning healthy lifestyle tips. The classes are free, and held each Monday and Thursday in August from 10-11:45 a.m. Register for lunch afterward by calling 419-337-9299.

