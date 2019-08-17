‘Walk & Roll’ program gets older adults moving

Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center, in conjunction with Metroparks Toledo, is launching its “Walk & Roll” exercise program beginning Sept. 1.

The four-week program encourages older adults to make personal weekly exercise goals. Swanton Health Care will help keep participants motivated with weekly check-ins, inspirational materials, and informative information from its partners, including Metroparks Toledo, Unique Health Care Solutions, and HealthPRO Heritage.

“This program is meant to serve as encouragement to get out and move, whether it is at a local metropark or around your own home,” said Lisa Mitchell, owner and operater of Swanton Health Care. “There are no comparisons, and no set measures. We just want to see people making small decisions in their lives to be active.”

Once registered, participants will be sent a welcome packet with goal sheets and program highlights. Beginning Sept. 1, they will set weekly goals and keep track of their progress. Set goals by miles, steps, or minutes. Participants will receive wellness sheets on motivation, health tips, and other topics, including what birds and plants to look for when out on walks.

They can also choose to receive check-ins by phone to motivate them and discuss progress.

Goal sheets are returned the first week of October. An award celebration will be held Oct. 16, 10 a.m., at the Buehner Center (Mallard Lake) in Oak Openings.

The program is free but space is limited. Register by calling Myndi Milliken at 419-277-7232 or emailing mmilliken@swantonhealthcare.com.

The Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center is located at 214 S. Munson Road.