FCCC welcomes new staff members

Four County Career Center in Archbold has welcomed three new staff members for the 2019-20 school year. Josh Montgomery, left, is the new Career Based Intervention instructor; Taryn Conklin, center, is a new English instructor; Dave DeLano, right, is the new Dean of Students. School began Wednesday for juniors and new students, and Thursday for seniors.

