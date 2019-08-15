Blood drives scheduled

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.

Local blood drives include: Thursday, Aug. 15, 1-6 p.m., Lyons Christian Church, 138. E. Morenci St.; Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fayette United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 306 E. Main St.; Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m., Wauseon American Legion, 1105 N. Shoop Ave.; Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, 620 Clydes Way, Archbold.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.