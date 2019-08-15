Motorists cited in traffic blitz

Seven citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Aug. 3-9 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. All were issued for speed violations. Deputies made 19 traffic stops and also issued 12 warnings.

A traffic blitz designated “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” will be conducted Aug. 16-Sept. 2 at various times in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for impaired driving and violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.