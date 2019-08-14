Swanton lines Airport to honor soldier

Flags line E. Airport Highway in Swanton near Hallett Avenue Thursday for the procession of Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer, 20. He is survived by his wife, Grace Aubrey Kreischer, and unborn son, Callum.

The procession traveled from Toledo Express Airport, through Swanton, Burlington, and westward, ending in Bryan. Visitation was held Friday, and funeral services were held Saturday at Bryan High School.

Area residents lined Airport Highway in Swanton Thursday to honor Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer, who died in combat in Afghanistan July 29. There was a procession from Toledo Express Airport to Bryan, where he graduated from high school in 2018.