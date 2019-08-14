Archbold resident in Farm Bureau training program

Kayla Miller of Archbold is one of 17 farmers and agribusiness professionals participating in the Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2019-20 AgriPOWER Institute.

The goal of the elite year-long training program is to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture.

Miller is the 4-H Youth Development Extension educator in Fulton County. She and her family have a grain operation, and she is an active member of the Young Ag Professionals group in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. Miller is a graduate of the Fulton Leadership University, vice president of 4-H Camp Palmer’s board of trustees, and a member of the Delta Ag Program advisory committee.

During the AgriPOWER program participants attend multiple sessions to learn about public policy matters important to their communities, as well as the state of Ohio, nation, and world. They develop important skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking, and communications, among others.

One session will be held in Washington, D.C., to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues. Another will be held out of state so they can learn the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

“For more than 10 years, AgriPOWER has helped develop passionate and influential leaders who work hard to improve and preserve both agriculture and their local communities,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XI are American Farmland Trust; Cargill; OSU Extension Delaware County, Ohio; Farm Bureau Foundation; Ohio Soybean Council; members of AgriPOWER Class X; Southern Ohio Ag and Community Development Fund; and Farm Bureaus in Fulton, Clinton, Coshocton, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, and Knox counties.