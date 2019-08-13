Delta man charged with sex crimes

A Delta man is in custody after being accused of having sexually-charged conversations online with an Iowa teenager.

U.S. District Court in Toledo filed a complaint on Aug. 7 charging Kyle Brackman, 23, of County Road C, with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession or distribution of child pornography, and coercion or enticement.

According to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Brackman corresponded in a sexual nature with a 15-year-old student from Nashua-Plainfield High School in Nashua, Iowa, via Google Hangouts between Nov. 29 and Dec. 18 in 2017. The communications included Brackman and the young woman sharing images with each other of their genitalia. Brackman told the teenager he loved her.

On Dec. 20 of that year, NPHS Principal Scott Striegel notified the local police department and Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent Michael McVey of the online communication.

Last May, McVey notified the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office of his investigation. On July 30, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a citizen who reported that Brackman was seen repeatedly making sexual gestures to two young girls from his truck in Waterville, Ohio. The local police never located Brackman, and no arrest was made.

The citizen also reported that they searched Brackman’s Twitter account and found an entry dated May 9 that stated, “I’m going to kill everyone in the world.”

U.S. Attorneys Office spokesperson Mike Tobin said Brackman appeared Aug. 8 before Judge James Knepp in U.S. District Court. He waived a detention hearing.

