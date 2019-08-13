Candidates file for November election

With the deadline to file for the November general election now past, area races have come into clearer view. There are some seats that will be heavily contested but also some with more open seats than candidates.

Five candidates are running for three seats on Archbold Village Council. Incumbents Kevin Eicher and Kevin L. Morton are running along with Karla C. Ball, Michael Dijak, and Monica M. Miller.

The Archbold mayoral race will also be contested with Jeffrey D. Fryman looking to hold his seat against Brad Grime.

In Delta, four candidates will try for three spots on village council. Chad Johnson will look to unseat one of three incumbents – Tony Dawson, Lynn Frank, and Art Thomas. Dan Miller did not file for reelection as Delta Mayor. Bob Gilbert is the lone candidate.

In Metamora, three are running for two seats on council. Lynda Arquette is challenging incumbents John Hudik and Karon Lane.

The Swanton mayoral race is the only other contested race among villages and cities. Neil Toeppe will challenge incumbent Ann Roth.

There are a handful of contested races in area townships, the Royalton Township Trustee race being the most congested. Andrew Harris, Merlin McCabe, John W. O’Neil, and Neil Shaw are running for one open spot.

In Clinton Township, Rick Frey and Dave Murry are running for an unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2021. Larry Neuenschwander is running for the term that begins Jan. 1, 2020.

Lee W. Opdycke and Eliott Richardson will square off for Gorham Township Trustee. Carl E. Buehrer and Jon Ehrsam are running for Pike Township Trustee.

Phil Wiland will be challenged by Gene Wilson for Swancreek Township Trustee. Joe Howard and Mark J. Jones are running for York Township Trustees.

Pamela Moore and Dianne M. Valentine are running for Dover Township Fiscal Officer.

Fayette and Pettisville are the only contested school board races. In Fayette Ryan R. Eberly, Kirk Keiser, Jason Kessler, and Fred Stockburger are running for three seats.

In Pettisville, there are two open seats. Vying for them will be Daniel A. Bruner, Brent King, Scott Rupp, Eric Rychener, and Pam Skates.

The board of elections still must verify candidates met all filing requirements.

Other Fulton County filings:

City, village races

Wauseon

Mayor

Kathy Huner (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Shane Chamberlin (inc.)

Jeff Stiriz (inc.)

Scott Stiriz (inc.)

Fayette

Mayor

David Borer (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

David Wheeler (inc.)

Lyons

Mayor

Andrea Gleckler (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

John Good (inc.)

Metamora

Mayor

Richard Sauerlender (inc.)

Swanton

Council

(elect two)

Dianne Westhoven (inc.)

Township offices

(elect one)

Amboy

Trustee

Thomas A. Herr Jr. (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Suzanne Holland (inc.)

Chesterfield

Trustee

Clark Emmons (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Peggy Volkman (inc.)

Clinton

Fiscal officer

Nancy J. Yackee (inc.)

Dover

Trustee

Larry Burkholder (inc.)

Franklin

Trustee

Michael L. Kinsman (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Joshua A. Grime (inc.)

Fulton

Trustee

Scott Gillen (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Julie Szabo (inc.)

German

Trustee

Kenneth L. Leupp (inc.)

Fiscal officer

No candidate filed

Gorham

Fiscal officer

Melanie Fruchey (inc.)

Pike

Fiscal officer

Dennis Savage (inc.)

Royalton

Fiscal officer

Joseph Damman (inc.)

Swancreek

Fiscal officer

Jo Stultz (inc.)

York

Fiscal officer

Karen Miller (inc.)

School Boards

Educational Service Center, District 1

(elect one)

Nona Rupp (inc.)

Archbold

(elect two)

Jeremy Hurst (inc.)

Evergreen

(elect two)

Nora Kiefer (inc.)

Zachary Murry

Pike-Delta-York

(elect three)

Alice Simon (inc.)

Tammy Sprow (inc.)

Swanton

(elect two)

Ben Remer

David Smith (inc.)

Wauseon

(elect two)

Larry Fruth (inc.)

Stacia Radabaugh (inc.)