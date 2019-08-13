SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 1

10:27 a.m., 417 N. Adrian St., Lyons, identity theft/scam.

12:16 p.m., County Road F at County Road 12, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:25 p.m., 5510 County Road 10, York Twp., investigate complaint.

12:32 p.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., Swancreek Township Trustees, suspicious activity.

6:20 p.m., County Road FG at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:25 p.m., 4518 County Road 20, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:27 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:23 p.m., 1459 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

Friday, Aug. 2

7:49 a.m., 5555 County Road 21, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:58 a.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

1:23 p.m., 25764 County Road N, Gorham Twp., larceny.

1:33 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 22, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:47 p.m., 10691 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

2:36 p.m., 2194 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:59 p.m., 19880 County Road J, Franklin Twp., vandalism.

3:17 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:38 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, unwanted subject.

5:21 p.m., 26845 State Highway 2, German Twp., suspicious activity.

6:44 p.m., County Road F at State Highway 109, York Twp., suspicious activity.

7:26 p.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., larceny.

10:40 p.m., County Road L at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:40 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Walnut Street, Wauseon, assist other unit.

Saturday, Aug. 3

1:26 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:58 a.m., 14900 County Road H, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

1:36 p.m., 6262 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., identity theft/scam.

4:12 p.m., 9338 County Road J, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

4:19 p.m., 7142 County Road 6-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

5:04 p.m., County Road F at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., animal call.

5:42 p.m., 11900 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., vandalism.

6:55 p.m., 21100 State Highway 2, German Twp., civil matter.

7:32 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

9:21 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:35 p.m., 8586 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

9:45 p.m., 20484 State Highway 2, German Twp., Pondview Veterinary Clinic, disabled vehicle.

9:51 p.m., 11120 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

10:24 p.m., 4549 County Road E #32, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:59 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

Sunday, Aug. 4

7:46 a.m., 25792 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.

9:01 a.m., 9690 County Road L, Pike Twp., injury accident.

12:24 p.m., 15770 County Road K, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:59 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., road blocked.

11:06 p.m., 1014 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

Monday, Aug. 5

2:02 a.m., 2033 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

3:22 a.m., County Road 11 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:58 a.m., 8493 County Road T, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:23 p.m., 13500 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

6:06 p.m., County Road H at County Road 19, German Twp., injury accident.

6:25 p.m., 11040 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., harassment.

7:42 p.m., 15976 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

5:09 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., assist public.

9:44 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

12:11 p.m., 8300 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

1:30 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

1:33 p.m., 10615 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., road blocked.

1:52 p.m., 4911 State Highway 66, German Twp., D&W Collision, accident with property damage.

2:37 p.m., 3024 Woodside Drive, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

4:08 p.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:11 p.m., County Road 8-2 at County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:56 p.m., 210 S. Adrian St., Lyons, injury accident.

9:58 p.m., 6884 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

1:57 a.m., 10182 County Road U, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

7:38 a.m., 5698 County Road 9, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:18 p.m., 5441 County Road M, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:40 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #37, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

7 p.m., 12129 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

7:04 p.m., 4850 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

7:40 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Thursday, Aug. 8

12:05 a.m., 502 S. Defiance St., Archbold, K-9 Unit.

5:57 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 20-3, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:08 a.m., County Road H at County Road 8, York Twp., accident with property damage.