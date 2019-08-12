Three injured in Friday crash

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident Friday at U.S. 20 and County Road 10-3 in Fulton County.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Jazalynn Ackerman, 19, of Holgate, Ohio, was westbound on U.S. 20 at approximately 5:58 p.m. when it failed to yield while turning left onto County Road 10-3 and struck a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Randy Hardee Jr., 32, of Fayette. Both Hardee and his passenger, Taylor Bentley, 27, of Fayette, were ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the road.

Ackerman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fulton County Health Center. She was wearing a seat belt.

Hardee and Bentley suffered serious injuries and were transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Bentley wore a helmet; Hardee’s helmet use is unknown.

Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected in the crash. An investigation continues.