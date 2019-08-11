Sauder Village holding Rug Hooking Week

Recognized as one of the top rug hooking events in the country, the 23rd Annual Sauder Village Rug Hooking Event will be held Aug. 14-17 in Founder’s Hall, Archbold.

With displays, workshops, lectures, vendors, and special exhibits, Rug Hooking Week is expected to draw thousands of rug hookers from across the United States and Canada.

“Our annual Rug Hooking Week celebrates the rich tradition of rug hooking while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of rug hookers from around the world,” said Kim Krieger, media relations.

Rug hookers from across North America and overseas will contribute their pieces for this museum-quality exhibit. Again this year, the exhibit will offer a display of colors, patterns, sizes, and designs featuring hundreds of rugs in a number of categories including original designs, people and places, animals, geometric designs, florals, and mixed media.

The works of many outstanding artists will be featured including their collections of hooked and textile art in fashion, furniture, and sculpture. The show will also include a number of special exhibits including “Antique Hooked Rugs,” “Fascinators & Hats,” “Dimension – From Our Hands,” and “North American Oriental Rugs.” There will also be a virtual exhibit featuring the Australian Rug Makers Guild and a variety of group exhibits featuring rug hookers from across the country.

“Celebration Exhibit” will feature award-winning work from this year’s international competition sponsored by Rug Hooking Magazine.

The show also provides guests the opportunity to purchase supplies, kits, and tools directly from vendors specializing in rug hooking materials. There will be working demonstrators to watch and avid rug hookers available to share first-hand information about this traditional craft. There are a variety of rug hooking classes offered throughout the week including a gallery walk and many other hands-on workshops.

The“show-only” admission to the exhibit is $12. For more information, visit www.saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 to check class availability.

Sauder Village in Archbold will present its 23rd Annual Rug Hooking Event from Aug. 14-17. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_sauder-rug-hooking.jpg Sauder Village in Archbold will present its 23rd Annual Rug Hooking Event from Aug. 14-17.