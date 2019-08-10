Fulton County to celebrate Senior Citizen Day

The Fulton County Senior Center encourages all senior citizens in Fulton County to celebrate their “Senior Status” on National Senior Citizen Day, Wednesday, Aug. 21. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed Aug. 21 as a national day to give older United States citizens thanks and a heartfelt salute.

In celebration, the Senior Center will host a free concert by the musical group Nostalgia at their Wauseon site, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. A special lunch featuring a baked potato bar and strawberry shortcake for desert will be available for a suggested $2 donation to adults age 60 and over. Giveaways during the event are sponsored by Medical Mutual of Ohio.

To make reservations for lunch, call 419-337-9299.