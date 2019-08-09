NSCC partner in apprentice program

Northwest State Community College in Archbold is partnering with regional community colleges and industry partners, as well as the U.S. Department of Labor, as part of a continued effort to expand apprenticeship opportunities in the United States.

Grants received where NSCC will provide direct support total approximately $360,000, or $90,000 annually over four years.

Per the U.S. Department of Labor, a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking was made public that would establish a process for the department to advance the development of high-quality, industry-recognized apprenticeship programs. The department further announced awards totaling $183.8 million to support the development and expansion of apprenticeships for educational institutions partnering with companies that provide a funding match component. The department will also make available an additional $100 million for efforts to expand apprenticeships and close the skills gap.

“In addition to serving as a training partner for the region, Northwest State Community College is the fiscal agent for the northwest Ohio region,” said Todd Hernandez, NSCC executive vice president. He noted the local grant totals approximately $90,000 per year, for a period of up to four years.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson added “This Department of Labor grant demonstrates how the Ohio community colleges work together to acquire major resources that have a positive impact on our local economies. We have established a great track record with the Department of Labor, and this new funding will lead to more quality trained apprentices in high-demand fields.”

NSCC is a partner of the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, offering apprenticeship training in the electrical field at locations throughout Ohio including Rossford, Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Lorain, and Youngstown, among others. NSCC also specializes in advanced manufacturing training at its University of Toledo Scott Park location.

Additional information is available at NorthwestState.edu/satellite-locations/.