Summer Cooling Program ends Aug. 31

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission will continue to accept applications for the HEAP Summer Crisis program through Aug. 31.

The program offers assistance with electric bill payment, an air conditioner or fan or central air unit repair, although it cannot exceed the program’s maximum benefit amount.

To be eligible, the household must be within 175% of the federal poverty guidelines – $45,062.50 annual income for a family of four – and meet one of the following qualifications: individuals with a documented medical condition verified by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner; and individuals age 60 and over, with no medical documentation necessary.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) customers are not eligible for assistance on the electric bill, but may still be eligible for an air conditioner or help with central air unit repair.

Income for the past 30 days, electric and gas bill, social security cards for everyone in the household, and disability proof if applicable are required for every appointment.

To schedule, call the toll-free, 24-hour hotline, 1-844-493-1193, or schedule online at www.nocac.org.