Chiari Walk scheduled Sept. 28 at fairgrounds

The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America for 2019 will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Hallett Pavilion at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Registration is at 9 a.m.; the walk begins at 10 a.m. The 5K event permits participants to to move at their own fitness level. A minimum donation of $40 is suggested; pre-register at www.conquerchiari.org. Those pre-registering before Aug. 16 will be given a commemorative T-shirt.

Last year, the event was held in 73 locations nationwide with 7,000 participants, and raised over $370,000.

Chiari malformation is a neurological disorder in which the brain descends out of the skull and places pressure on the spine. It affects over 300,000 people in the U.S., and causes severe headaches, neck pain, balance and respiratory problems, and weakness in arms and legs. Many patients require multiple surgeries.

The fairgrounds are located at 8514 State Highway 108 in Wauseon.