It’s back to school

To prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center in Archbold picked up packets containing their schedules and other important information. Opening day for juniors and new students is Wednesday, Aug. 14; for returning seniors, Thursday, Aug. 15. Pictured from left is Kim Kinsman, Career Based Intervention instructor, and Wauseon student Samantha Knauer, enrolled in the Cosmetology program.

