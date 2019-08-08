Emergency food, shelter program funds available

Fulton County has been awarded $5,932 for Phase 35 and $7,594 for Phase 36 federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs.

EFSP is a federally-funded grant program that is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A local board made up of Fulton County representatives will determine how the funds awarded are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

The board will meet on Wednesday Aug. 14, 10 a.m., at the Detwiler Building, 604 S. Shoop Ave.,conference room A, Wauseon.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: be non-profit; have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programsl and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

Application deadline is Aug. 14. Contact Jacki Teegarden at 419-784-2150 ext. 1121 for an application.