Procession of fallen soldier to pass through county

A procession for Army Private First Class Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, who was killed in action in Afghanistan, will travel through Fulton County on Thursday.

Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade reached out to Swanton Mayor Ann Roth with details regarding a procession from Toledo Express Airport to Bryan.

The procession will begin at Toledo Express Airport on Thursday between 4:40-5 p.m. It will proceed west on Airport Highway through Swanton.

Community members are encouraged to stand along Airport Highway, within the village limits, to silently honor Kreischer as he and his family pass through the Village of Swanton.

The procession will then travel through Burlington and West Unity before entering Bryan.

It is being asked that people not line county roads or highways outside village limits, because it could create unsafe conditions.

Services will be held Friday and Saturday at Bryan High School.